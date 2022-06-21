'Mistaken Identity': Cops After Booking BHU Student For Aligarh Violence

Following the massive violence by a mob agitating against the Agnipath scheme in Tappal area in Aligarh on 17 June, four FIRs have been registered in connection to violence where the irate mob torched a UP Roadways bus and a police outpost.

In one of the FIRs (0227), a case under several IPC sections was registered against 66 named suspects and 400-450 other unidentified. One among those named accused is Vipin Kumar, a resident of Ghanghauli village in Tappal area in Aligarh.