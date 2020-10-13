Now PMO Stops Govt Depts from Sharing RTI Info on PM CARES Fund   

‘PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation) Fund is not a public authority,’ - the standard RTI (Right To Information) reply that RTI applicants get from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The Quint has, in earlier reports, listed multiple reasons explaining why PM CARES does not qualify to be a public authority, and therefore, should be answerable under RTI.

One of the reasons that makes PM CARES a public authority is the use of gov.in domain name which as per government guidelines can be allotted only to public authorities or government departments or ministries. Then how did PM CARES manage to get a gov.in domain if it is not a public authority.

Since the PMO refused to divulge any information under RTI – RTI applications were filed in other government departments and ministries to get a response. But the PMO stopped other departments from sharing information.