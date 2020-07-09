Video | 5 Reasons Why the PM CARES Fund Should Come Under RTI

On 28 March, Prime Minister Modi announced the setting up of the PM CARES Fund – its aim was to help those in distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations poured in from every quarter. But do we, as citizens of this country, know how much money PM CARES has received?

The answer is NO.

So we ask - Why shouldn’t the PM CARES Fund come under the Right To Information or RTI?

Several RTI queries related to the Fund have been denied claiming that PM CARES is a 'charitable trust' and not a 'public authority'.

So first, lets look at the definition of a Public Authority under the RTI ACT -