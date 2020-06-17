Taking to Twitter via a video message, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi needs to tell the nation how China occupied Indian territory and why 20 brave soldiers were martyred.Expressing her condolences, Gandhi said that her prayers were with the families of the deceased soldiers.“For the last month and a half, we have all been getting reports of the Chinese army entering our country illegally through Ladakh. Today, when there is so much shock at the recent incident, PM Modi should come before the nation and explain how they were able to enter our country and why our army men lost lives. We need an update on the current situation,” she said.Gandhi added that the Congress party would be fully supportive of the Indian Army, families of personnel, and the Indian government.“I am confident that the country will be united in fighting the enemy. I request the PM to come forward and address the people in this time of crisis,” she said.Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had asked PM Modi “to come out of hiding and take Indians into confidence.” The Congress party has also been demanding a briefing of Opposition parties on the face-off between India and China.How International Media Reported on India-China Face-Off in LadakhPrime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sacrifice of jawans in Ladakh won’t go in vain and that India can give a befitting reply if instigated.“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated,” he said.Several Questions for PM ModiGandhi raised several questions seeking clarity on the on-ground situation along the LAC.“How many of our men are seriously injured? How much ground has China covered in terms of territory and where? Are any of our men still missing? What exactly is the government’s plan to deal with this crisis?”she asked. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.