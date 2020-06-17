Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 17 June, said that the sacrifice of jawans in Ladakh won’t go in vain and that India can give a befitting reply if instigated.“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable of giving a befitting reply if instigated” he said.PM Modi made the remarks just ahead of the meet with chief ministers on the COVID-19 situation.PM Modi, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, who were present in the meeting via video-conferencing also observed two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.(Catch all live updates of the India-China tensions here.)We have tried that differences do not become disputes, PM Modi said while addressing the chief ministers.At least 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in the "violent face-off" with China at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday, while four others are said to be in critical condition. Meanwhile, as many as 35 troops have died or have been injured on the Chinese side after the clash, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing official sources, who in turn quoted US intelligence reports.China earlier on Wednesday said that the incident at Galwan Valley on Monday night happened on Chinese side of the LAC and the country is not to blame for it.“We are having communication through diplomatic and military channels. The right and wrong of this is very clear... From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted by ANI as saying.PM Calls For All-Party Meeting to Discuss India-China Tensions(With inputs from ANI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.