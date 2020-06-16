After the killing of one army officer and two soldiers in a "violent face-off" between India and China on Monday night at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the Congress party has asked the government of India to convene a meeting to brief political parties about the ground situation at the border. Meanwhile, BJP's party president JP Nadda said that the army gave a "befitting reply" to China and borders of India will remain intact under PM Modi. "We now have the political will and our army is fully equipped to take any adversity," PTI quoted him as saying.Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi has paid condolences to the families of the officers and two soldiers."Death of Army officer, two soldiers in violent face-off with Chinese troops shocking and unacceptable," Congress was quoted by PTI as saying.The party further added,"(It is a) Matter of serious national concern as it has grave implications for national security. Govt should immediately convene meeting to brief political parties about ground situation."Randeep Singh Surjewala, a leader of INC, has posted a detailed response of the party questioning the silence of PM Modi on this issue. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh called for a strong response to the repeated violations of the Indian territory by China."Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men should be killed or injured defending borders," Singh said reacting to the development on border, which came as the armies on the two sides were reportedly in the process of disengagement."It's time now for India to stand up to these incursions that are blatant violation of our territorial rights and put a stop to such attacks on our territorial integrity," said the Chief Minister. Every sign of weakness on the part of India would make the Chinese reaction more belligerent, he added.The BJP is yet to respond on the latest developments at the border. What Happened in 1975? The Last Skirmish at India-China Border We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.