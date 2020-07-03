India-China Tensions: PM Modi in Leh With CDS Rawat, Army Chief

During his 'Mann ki Baat' address on 28 June, PM Modi had said that "a befitting reply has been given to those who cast an evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh".

"Our brave soldiers have shown that they will never allow the honour of mother India to be hurt," he had said.

After an all-party meeting on 19 June to discuss the India-China border situation, Modi had indicated that China did not cross the border or take over any Indian post.

Slammed by the Congress, the PM's Office later denounced "attempts to give mischievous interpretation" to his remarks, clarifying that his "observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces".