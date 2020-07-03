India-China Tensions: PM Modi in Leh With CDS Rawat, Army Chief
The visit comes days after the Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.
Amid tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh on Friday, 3 July, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and Army chief MM Naravane.
Briefed by Lt Gen Harinder Singh
During his surprise visit, Modi visited the forward location at Nimmu, and interacted with personnel from the army, air force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
Among the officials who briefed him was Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, who has represented India at the Corps Commander-level talks with China to de-escalate along the LAC.
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi was also present during the briefing.
Reports have also indicated that the PM will meet with the soldiers who were injured in the clashes with PLA troops in the Galwan Valley area on 15 June.
During his 'Mann ki Baat' address on 28 June, PM Modi had said that "a befitting reply has been given to those who cast an evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh".
"Our brave soldiers have shown that they will never allow the honour of mother India to be hurt," he had said.
After an all-party meeting on 19 June to discuss the India-China border situation, Modi had indicated that China did not cross the border or take over any Indian post.
Slammed by the Congress, the PM's Office later denounced "attempts to give mischievous interpretation" to his remarks, clarifying that his "observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces".
