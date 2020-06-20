A day after PM Modi said there were no foreign incursions into India, his office has clarified that his "observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces".In a statement on Saturday, 20 June, denouncing "attempts to give mischievous interpretation" to Modi's remarks at the all-party meeting on the LAC situation, the PMO said he was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "In fact, he specifically emphasised that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violation of LAC.""As regards transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on 15 June arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions," it said, adding that the sacrifices of the soldiers foiled the attempt of the Chinese side and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC.“... It was also made clear that this government will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.”PMO statementWhile condemning that an "unnecessary controversy is being created" to lower the morale of the soldiers, the PMO expressed confidence that "the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda".After an all-party meet held on Friday to discuss the India-China border situation, PM Modi had indicated that China did not cross the border or take over any Indian post.Congress Slams PMHis remarks at the meeting had drawn a sharp reaction from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said that he has “surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression.”Congress leader P Chidambaram too has slammed the Centre for its handling of the issue, saying the PM’s remarks on the LAC issue have left everyone baffled and bewildered. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.