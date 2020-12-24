Visva Bharati an Image of Nationalist Sentiment: Modi at Uni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address to West Bengal's Visva Bharati University on its centenary celebrations via videoconferencing.

"Visva Bharati is the worship place for the vision of India that Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore had envisioned for India", he said in his speech.

"Guided by Gurudeb, Visva-Bharati presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence. Gurudev wanted the entire humanity to benefit from India's spiritual awakening. Atmanirbhar Bharat’s vision is also a derivative of this sentiment", he further added.

"Today we must remember the circumstances that led to the establishment of this university. It wasn't just the British rule, but in the background, were our rich ideas & history of hundreds of years of movement," he went on to say.