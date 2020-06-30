‘80 Cr People to Get Free Food Grains for 5 More Months’: PM Modi

Further, he also hailed farmers and honest tax payers for their contribution in making the welfare scheme successful.

His address came amid heightened tensions between India and China in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, as well as the rising coronavirus cases across the country. However, it did not find any mention in his speech.

Additionally, the country will be entering ‘Unlock 2.0’ from 1 July for which the guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night, reducing the night curfew timings to between 10pm and 5am, but continuing with prohibitions on metro rail services, cinema halls, bars, etc.