‘80 Cr People to Get Free Food Grains for 5 More Months’: PM Modi
PM Modi said that negligence was observed in ‘Unlock 1,’ asking citizens to be more cautious and responsible.
Addressing the nation on Tuesday, 30 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that “negligence” by the public was observed in ‘Unlock 1,’ asking for citizens to be more cautious and responsible. He also announced that the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana’ will be extended by another five months.
Here are some key highlights from his address:
- “Ever since ‘Unlock 1’ started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, ‘do gaj doori’ and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds.
- We are entering ‘Unlock 2’ and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves.
- In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role.
- During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, governments, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so.
On ‘Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana’
- PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, extension to cost over Rs 90 thousand crore.
- Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last three months, Rs 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers.
- Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal (cereal) per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhatt Puja.
- We are now bringing One Nation One Ration Card. This will greatly benefit migrant workers and their families.
Further, he also hailed farmers and honest tax payers for their contribution in making the welfare scheme successful.
His address came amid heightened tensions between India and China in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, as well as the rising coronavirus cases across the country. However, it did not find any mention in his speech.
Additionally, the country will be entering ‘Unlock 2.0’ from 1 July for which the guidelines were issued by the Union Home Ministry on Monday night, reducing the night curfew timings to between 10pm and 5am, but continuing with prohibitions on metro rail services, cinema halls, bars, etc.
Meanwhile, tensions between India and China have escalated as the former announced a ban on 59 Chinese-owned apps on Monday.
