Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fifth online meeting with chief ministers on Monday, 11 May, over the COVID-19 crisis begun at 3 pm.The discussions are likely to revolve around a plan for life after 17 May, when the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is set to end.The government, on Sunday, took a major step by allowing limited passenger train services from Tuesday, for which online bookings start from 11 May. Special trains (total of 30 journeys) will run between Delhi and 14 states.Earlier, PMO had tweeted:'Shramik' Trains to Now Carry 1,700 People, Have Three StoppagesUnlike previous meetings, where only a few chief ministers were shortlisted to speak, the fifth meeting called by the prime minister will give all the CMs a chance to share their opinions.Another key point of discussion will also be the crisis for thousands of migrants, stranded because of the lockdown since March-end, according to NDTV.In his last call with the state CMs, the prime minister had, on 27 April, discussed the exit plan for the second lockdown which ended on 3 May, which was further extended.Meanwhile, after three days of marginal decline in the number of new cases, India saw a major spike on Sunday, with over 4,300 new infections being discovered, the highest daily spike so far.Left No Stone Unturned in Extending Help on COVID-19: PM Modi