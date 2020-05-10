With a week to go for the third phase of lockdown to end, Indian Railways stated on Sunday, 10 May, that trains will be running from New Delhi shortly, with booking for reservation starting at 4 pm on 11 May and will be available only on IRCTC website.The Ministry of Railways stated that it plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys).However, Railways stated, “ticket booking counters at stations to remain closed; no counter tickets, including platform tickets, will be issued.”“Mandatory to wear face cover, undergo screening at departure; only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed on trains,” Railways further added, reported PTI.(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus outbreak and lockdown here).These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course, Railways noted.Meanwhile, there are total 62,939 coronavirus cases, including 2,109 deaths and 19,357 discharged.(With inputs from PTI, ANI)Migrants Thought Trains Weren’t Running: Rail Safety Officer We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.