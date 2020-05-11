The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 67,152 on Monday, 11 May. According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 44,029 active cases in the country, while 2,206 people have died. As many as 20,916 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 4,213 new cases and 97 deaths have been reported.Meanwhile, the Home Ministry on Monday wrote to states saying that they should ensure migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads and rail tracks, and use available special trains.With a week to go before the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end, the Indian Railways said on Sunday that it will gradually start passenger trains from 12 May.PM Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with state chief ministers at 3 pm on Monday to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the lockdownSeven special repatriation flights will be operated on Monday on the fifth day of the Vande Bharat MissionThe US has recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the toll to 79,522, AFP reported on Monday, citing the Johns Hopkins University trackerMaharashtra on Sunday reported 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, taking the case tally to 22,171 and the death toll to 832UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the country will remain in lockdown until at least 1 JuneThe Home Ministry on Monday wrote to states saying that they should ensure migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads and rail tracks, and use available special trains.State/Union territories should cooperate with railways in running and receiving more 'Shramik' special trains and facilitate the movement of stranded migrant workers, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to the chief secretaries of all states/UTs.Seven special repatriation flights will be operated on Monday on the fifth day of the Vande Bharat Mission.These will be: London to Delhi to Bengaluru, San Francisco to Mumbai to Hyderabad, Dhaka to Mumbai, Dubai to Kochi, Abu Dhabi to Hyderabad, Kaula Lampur to Chennai, and Bahrain to Kozhikode.The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 67,152 on Monday. According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 44,029 active cases in the country, while 2,206 people have died. As many as 20,916 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 4,213 new cases and 97 deaths have been reported.UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the country will remain in lockdown until at least 1 June.He added that some public places could reopen from 1 July, AFP reported. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.