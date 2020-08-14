Prez Lauds COVID Warriors, Govt’s ‘Superhuman Effort’ on I-Day Eve

With PM Narendra Modi having repeatedly given calls for an 'atmanirbhar bharat' (self-reliant India) in the wake of the pandemic, President Kovind on Friday said that India's self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world.

"India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity," he was quoted by PTI as saying in his address.

He reportedly pointed out that the National Education Policy lays out a long-term vision with far-reaching impact. "Difficult times won't last, don't give up working for your dreams," he told students, as schools and colleges continue to remain shut in view of the pandemic.