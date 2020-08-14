Prez Lauds COVID Warriors, Govt’s ‘Superhuman Effort’ on I-Day Eve
President Kovind said the celebrations this year will be subdued due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Addressing the nation on the eve of India's 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the corona warriors who, he said, have gone far beyond their call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services.
Pointing out that the celebrations this year will be subdued due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kovind said it was a "superhuman effort" on part of the government to respond effectively in meeting the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The nation is indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been continuously on the forefront of our fight against this virus. Unfortunately, many of them have lost their lives battling the pandemic. They are our national heroes.”President Ram Nath Kovind, as quoted by ANI
‘Misadventure of Expansion’
The president also paid tributes to the 20 soldiers who died during the Galwan Valley clashes with China in June, saying that the bravery of soldiers has demonstrated that India is capable of giving befitting response to any attempt of aggression.
“Even as the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion.”President Ram Nath Kovind, as quoted by ANI
On Atmanirbhar Bharat and NEP
With PM Narendra Modi having repeatedly given calls for an 'atmanirbhar bharat' (self-reliant India) in the wake of the pandemic, President Kovind on Friday said that India's self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world.
"India will continue to engage with the world economy while maintaining its identity," he was quoted by PTI as saying in his address.
He reportedly pointed out that the National Education Policy lays out a long-term vision with far-reaching impact. "Difficult times won't last, don't give up working for your dreams," he told students, as schools and colleges continue to remain shut in view of the pandemic.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
