Modi Does Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, Congratulates ‘Bharat Bhakts’

In November 2019, the Supreme Court, in its landmark verdict, had directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple and set up a trust for the same.



The SC hearings in the case lasted 40 days, from August to October, during which they heard arguments from the three key parties in the dispute – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman. The judgment settled the long-running title dispute on the land where the Babri Masjid stood before its demolition in 1992.