Modi Does Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, Congratulates ‘Bharat Bhakts’
PM Modi also performed the ‘sashtang pranam’.
“I congratulate the Bharat bhakts (devotees of India) and Ram bhakts (devotees of Ram) in the entire world today,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, 5 August, addressing a gathering of 175 people in Ayodhya. A little before this the prime minister had performed ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ for the Ram Temple, laying a 40-kg silver brick on to the ground.
What PM Modi Did in Ayodhya
Following his arrival in Ayodhya, PM Modi first visited and offered prayers in Hanuman Garhi temple, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Then he proceeded to the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, where he performed Bhoomi Poojan for the Ram Temple. In his prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’, PM Modi also performed the ‘sashtang pranam’, and planted a sapling.
Following the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ a stage event was conducted with PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Governar Anandiben Patel and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on stage.
During the stage event PM Modi released a commemorative postage stamp, inaugurated the plaque for the temple and addressed the gathering of 175 people.
What Did the PM Say?
Modi, during his address, said that despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, he still lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture. “The construction of the Ram Temple is an instrument to unite the country… Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram’s governance,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.
“Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It’ll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. ”PM Modi, according to ANI
“A grand temple will now be built for our ‘Ram Lalla’ who had been staying in a tent... India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, the wait of centuries ends today,” PM Modi was quoted as saying at the event. PM Modi paid respect to those who "made sacrifices" for the temple, and also said that the construction of the Ram Temple will lift the entire region’s economy.
What Did the Others Say?
UP CM Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for attending the event and said that the temple will be the epitome of India’s greatness.
“I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram’s greatness but of India’s too.”Yogi Adityanath
In his address after the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ for the Ram Temple concluded, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said there is wave of happiness across the country today.
“This day brings the confidence needed for making India self-reliant… RSS, like-minded organisations, worked nearly 30 years for fulfilment of the temple construction resolve.”Mohan Bhagwat
Background
In November 2019, the Supreme Court, in its landmark verdict, had directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple and set up a trust for the same.
The SC hearings in the case lasted 40 days, from August to October, during which they heard arguments from the three key parties in the dispute – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman. The judgment settled the long-running title dispute on the land where the Babri Masjid stood before its demolition in 1992.
(With inputs from ANI.)
