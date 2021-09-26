ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: 'Mark Gandhi Jayanti By Supporting Khadi'

PM Narendra Modi spoke about how Mahatma Gandhi associated cleanliness with his 'dream of Independence.'

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses people on his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Image used for representational purpose.</p></div>
In his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, 26 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about how Mahatma Gandhi associated cleanliness with his 'dream of Independence.'

"Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) was a proponent of cleanliness. He made cleanliness a mass movement and associated it with the dream of Independence," PM Narendra Modi said on Mann Ki Baat.

He also encouraged people to buy Khadi products to mark Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October.

(This copy will be updated with more information.)

