Neeraj's Javelin, Lovlina's Gloves Draw High Bids at E-Auction of PM's Mementos

Neeraj was India’s only Gold medallist at the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women’s hockey team had finished fourth in the Olympics while the men’s team won a Bronze medal, ending a wait of more than 40 years.

Badminton rackets of Paralympians Krishna Nagar and S L Yathiraj and the fence used by CA Bhavani Devi at the Olympics had all received bids of Rs 10 crore during the day.

However, in the evening when the bids were reviewed, they were found to be fake.

Devi is the first Indian fencer to ever qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The auction began on Friday, Prime Minister Modi's birthday.