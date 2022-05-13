UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Dies at 73

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has died, state news agency WAM reported on Friday, 13 May. He was 73.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the president's demise along with the official mourning. Flags will be at half-mast for a period of 40 days, starting Friday.

Work will also be suspended in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for three days, according to Arab News.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with details.)