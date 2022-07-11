PM Modi Invokes 'Maa Kali' in Speech; Moitra, Amit Malviya Exchange Barbs

In the backdrop of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai sparking controversy with a poster of her film 'Kaali', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 10 July, invoked the name of the deity during a video address, saying that "blessings of Maa Kali are always with the country."

Modi's address triggered a fresh war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), with MP Mahua Moitra and Amit Malviya exchanging barbs on Twitter.

The 'Kaali' poster took internet by storm as several users, including BJP workers, claimed that it "hurt religious sentiments" with the depiction of a Hindu Goddess smoking cigarettes.

Defending the depiction, Moitra had asserted that she had every right as an individual to imagine the deity as a “meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess."