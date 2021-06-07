Modi’s Speech: Did PM End Up Admitting To a Failed Vaccine Policy?

The PM didn't specify which states wanted the vaccine procurement process to be decentralised. In fact, it's not clear if any state made such a demand in the first place.

As per the new policy announced by the Centre in April, manufacturers could sell 50 percent of the vaccines to state governments and private players while the remaining 50 percent would mandatorily go to the Centre.

Several experts warned that Centre should be the only authority for the procurement of vaccines so this policy went against that logic.

It is true that various state governments did complain of vaccine shortage but there's nothing in the public domain to suggest that any of the state governments had demanded the new policy.

In fact it was the Centre that was showcasing the policy as an example of “shared idealism” and "decentralisation", which were few of the catchphrases it used.