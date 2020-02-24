‘New History Being Created’: PM Modi Welcomes Trump at Motera
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 24 February, in his opening address at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, said India-US ties are “no longer just another partnership but is a far greater and closer relationship.”
Welcoming US president Donald Trump at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, he said, a “new history” is being created.
“One is land of the free, the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of statue of liberty, the other feels proud of statue of unity,” he said.
“President Trump’s visit to India with his family shows strong ties between India and the US,” said PM Modi, adding, “I am happy that Ivanka Trump is in India again after two years; welcome to our country.”
“India-US ties deepened significantly under President Trump and his visit is reflective of new chapter in bilateral ties:” said PM Modi. He also hailed Trump's contributions to containing terrorism.
Catch the latest updates from Trump’s visit here.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )