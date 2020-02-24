‘New History Being Created’: PM Modi Welcomes Trump at Motera

“One is land of the free, the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of statue of liberty, the other feels proud of statue of unity,” he said.

“President Trump’s visit to India with his family shows strong ties between India and the US,” said PM Modi, adding, “I am happy that Ivanka Trump is in India again after two years; welcome to our country.”

“India-US ties deepened significantly under President Trump and his visit is reflective of new chapter in bilateral ties:” said PM Modi. He also hailed Trump's contributions to containing terrorism.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)