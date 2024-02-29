PM Kisan 16th Installment Released: Check Beneficiary Status on pmkisan.gov.in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officially released the 16th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on Wednesday, 28 February. Over nine crore beneficiaries from Maharashtra's Yavatmal can take advantage of the scheme worth Rs 21,000. The beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana are requested to check the status of their instalments via their mobile number, Aadhaar card, and PAN card. One must take note of the latest announcements regarding the 16th installment.
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has been operating since 2019 when it was announced in the Interim Union Budget. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, beneficiary farmers receive Rs 2000 every four months, thus totalling Rs 6000 per year. The amount is divided into three equal instalments, as per the latest details. Beneficiary farmers should stay alert and know the details.
The first instalment is released between April to July, the second instalment is between August to November, and the third instalment is released between December to March. Beneficiaries should check their bank accounts to see if they have received the instalment.
The amount is transferred to the beneficiary's bank account via DBT. You can check the account status to see if you have received it.
PM Kisan Yojana 16th Installment 2024: How To Check Beneficiary List
Here are the easy steps you should follow to check the PM Kisan Yojana 16th instalment beneficiary list:
Go to the official website of the PM Kisan Yojana - pmkisan.gov.in.
Tap on the "Beneficiary Status" tab on the homepage.
Choose any one of the options - Aadhaar number, account number, or mobile number.
After selecting the option, tap on 'Get Data'.
The beneficiaries can see the data and check if their name is present.
PM Kisan Yojana 16th Installment: Steps To Check Status
Let's go through the steps to check the beneficiary status for the PM Kisan Yojana 16th instalment online:
Step 1: Visit the website - pmkisan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the option that states "Know Your Status" on the homepage.
Step 3: Key in your registration number and go to the next step.
Step 4: Enter the captcha code mentioned on the screen carefully.
Step 5: Fill in the required details in the given space and tap on 'Get Details'.
Step 6: Your PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana status will appear on the screen.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)