PM CARES Gets Most Of CSR Funding: Other NGOs Struggling For Funds

“The amount that we get from CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding has been drastically cut down. I think this year we will definitely see 40-50% cut in our CSR funding. One of the major reasons (behind this cut) is the PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance And Relief in Emergency Situation) Fund,” says Amod Kanth, the founder of the NGO, Prayas, and Coordinator NITI Aayog Standing Committee.

Why it Matters: CSR funds are one of the main sources of donation for service provider NGOs. But this year, since March 2020, a substantial chunk of CSR fund is going to PM CARES. As a result, several NGOs are facing challenges in running their welfare programmes.