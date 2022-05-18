Plea Seeking Demolition of Gyanvapi Mosque Wall in Varanasi Court

The Varanasi court on Wednesday, 18 May, is expected to hear a plea seeking the demolition of a wall beneath the wazu khana of the Gyanvapi Mosque, where an alleged Shivling has been found by a court-appointed survey committee.

"We've moved an application in the court that wall beneath 'Wazu Khana' (of Gyanvapi Masjid) be demolished and we should be allowed to go there. Court will pronounce its verdict today on the same," Advocate Vishnu Jain, appearing for the petitioners in the case, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The plea has been furthered by some women of Varanasi, who have sought the razing of the wall and the removal of the resulting debris, in order for a further survey of the area where the alleged Shivling was found. The northern wall in the basement of the mosque should be removed to measure the size of the Shivling, the applicants have pleaded, as per a Times of India report.