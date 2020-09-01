Pinjra Tod Member Devangana Kalita Gets Bail in Delhi Riots Case

She is an accused in four FIRs connected to the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots.

In June 2020, her bail plea in the present case was rejected by the trial court.

Kalita had argued that there was no evidence to show her participation in the violence and that she had only participated in the protests condeming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Delhi Police had claimed that the violence was a part of the "conspiracy to lower the country's image" when President of the United States Donald Trump was visiting India, stated the media report.