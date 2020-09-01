Pinjra Tod Member Devangana Kalita Gets Bail in Delhi Riots Case
Kalita was arrested by the Delhi Police on 23 May in connection with anti-CAA protests in northeast Delhi.
Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 1 September, in a case related to the Delhi Riots filed against her.
The order was pronounced by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait after it was reserved in August.
Kalita was arrested by the Delhi Police on 23 May in connection with anti-CAA protests in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area in February. She has been named as a key conspirator of the violence. She was lodged in Tihar jail along with JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Natasha Narwal.
She is an accused in four FIRs connected to the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots.
In June 2020, her bail plea in the present case was rejected by the trial court.
Kalita had argued that there was no evidence to show her participation in the violence and that she had only participated in the protests condeming the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The Delhi Police had claimed that the violence was a part of the "conspiracy to lower the country's image" when President of the United States Donald Trump was visiting India, stated the media report.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.