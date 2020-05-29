A Delhi court on Thursday, 28 May, sent the two Pinjra Tod activists – Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal – to judicial custody till 11 June, in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in February.“Investigation is pending. Grounds of arrest have been examined. There were sufficient grounds for arrest of the accused persons. Keeping in view the nature of these allegations, accused persons are remanded to judicial custody and be produced on 11.06.2020,” Duty Magistrate Kapil Kumar wrote in his order.Kalita (30) and Narwal (32) were produced before the metropolitan magistrate inside Mandoli jail after being questioned for four days.The two activists were arrested on 23 May, for their alleged role in Jafarabad sit-in protest and were granted bail the next day. However, within minutes, the two women were arrested again on charges of attempt to murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.Delhi Riot Probe: Who Are Pinjra Tod & Why Did They Join CAA Stir?The new FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), offences under Arms Act and Prevention of Destruction of Public Property Act.The case will next be heard on 11 June.Cops Using Pandemic as Ploy: Pinjra Tod Activists After 2 Arrested We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.