HC Restrains Delhi Police From Sharing Info on Pinjra Tod Activist
Kalita had alleged that the Delhi Police was “leaking information selectively” to “spread a false propaganda.”
The Delhi High Court on Monday, 27 July, restricted the Delhi Police from further circulating any information related to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in the media.
The order was passed on a petition by Kalita, who had alleged that, “the investigation agency (Delhi Police) has leaked information selectively to the media with a view to spread a false propaganda against the petitioner and prejudice public opinion.”
Kalita is currently facing four separate FIRs: Two are in connection with anti-CAA protests in February and the other over violence in December in Daryaganj, during an anti-CAA protest.
Noting that cases concerning communal riots were sensitive in nature, Single Bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed Delhi Police “not to issue any further communication naming any accused or any witness till the charges, if any, are framed and the trial is commenced. ”
It was also claimed in the petition that several media houses had been using the allegations to “decry the petitioner as guilty for her alleged role in the violence that had broken out in northeast Delhi.”
As the petitioner, Kalita, had also reportedly argued that such misleading information is likely to put her and her family at risk.
Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi had reportedly submitted that the DCP’s press note, that had been called “derogatory and prejudicial” to Kalita’s right to fair trial, was the response to the allegations levelled by Pinjra Tod on their Twitter handle.
Since her arrest along with Natasha Narwal on 23 May, Kalita has been housed in Tihar Jail.
(With inputs from Live Law and PTI)
