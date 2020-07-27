HC Restrains Delhi Police From Sharing Info on Pinjra Tod Activist

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 27 July, restricted the Delhi Police from further circulating any information related to Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in the media.

The order was passed on a petition by Kalita, who had alleged that, “the investigation agency (Delhi Police) has leaked information selectively to the media with a view to spread a false propaganda against the petitioner and prejudice public opinion.”

Kalita is currently facing four separate FIRs: Two are in connection with anti-CAA protests in February and the other over violence in December in Daryaganj, during an anti-CAA protest.

Noting that cases concerning communal riots were sensitive in nature, Single Bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed Delhi Police “not to issue any further communication naming any accused or any witness till the charges, if any, are framed and the trial is commenced. ”