'Disappointed': Health Minister on WHO's Report of Excess COVID Deaths in India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while addressing the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Switzerland's Geneva on Monday, 23 May, said that India was disappointed with the manner in which the World Health Organization (WHO) prepared and published a report claiming that India witnessed millions of excess COVID-19 deaths.

"India would like to express its disappointment over the manner in which the report by the WHO on all-cause excess mortality was prepared and published, ignoring the concern expressed by India and other countries over the methodology and sources of data, setting aside the country-specific authentic data from the statutory authority of India," Mandaviya said.