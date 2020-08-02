‘Govt Wants Treasures From Veda Nilayam,’ Jaya’s Niece Alleges

J Deepa also accused the government of Tamil Nadu of trying to take illegal possession of the movable assets inside the Poes Garden residence, knowing that they are of high value.

She said that there are expensive jewellery and other precious metals which were handed over to her aunt J Jayalalithaa ancestrally. “I submit that our family has a history in “Veda Nilayam”, we have several treasures from our forefathers. We have metal treasures like gold, silver, copper, platinum, diamonds and various precious metals. The antiques are of high value and heritage and were passed on to my aunt by our great grandfather who was a physician in the Royal palace of Mysore,” the petition stated.

She added that Jayalalithaa maintained these assets with care and that those are very valuable for them as a family, since it has been handed over across generations. Slamming the state government of taking custody of these precious items under the guise of taking over the property, Deepa said that under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, the government had no right over the personal belongings of the owner of the property. She added that as the legal heir, she and her family are entitled to the belongings.

“It is a sheer shame on the part of State Government by taking the personal belongings of a woman including her clothes and ornaments. It is unfair and indecent and harms the dignity of a woman. I cannot allow any forms of insult by such acts on my aunt as she is like a mother to me,” the petition added.