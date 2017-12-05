The Many Moods of Jayalalithaa

Even before the term came into use, Jayalalithaa was trolled incessantly, both within her own political party and by the opposition, simply for being a woman. Even today, across the world, politics continues to be a male-dominated field, with barely a handful of women in positions of power across Indian political history.

After MGR's death, at his funeral, AIADMK party cadres pushed Jayalalithaa out of the hearse, after repeatedly assaulting her physically.

This was symbolic of the fact that her place in the party was not assured, and that she didn't belong. A handful of supporters convinced her not to quit politics, and fight on. She took up the task, and in less than a year, consolidated power in the party.

In 1989, as an MLA, she walked into the Assembly for the first time. She was accosted by DMK ministers, manhandled and physically assaulted. She inherited the rivalry with DMK supremo Karunanidhi from MGR. Little did she expect to be attacked in the parliament, though.

The 'Assembly incident' became a turning point in Jayalalithaa's political career. She went on to become the CM in the next elections, and continued to fight misogyny for the rest of her life, in her quest for power and for peace.