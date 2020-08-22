Kerala Cop Adopts Dog That Found Child’s Body in Idukki Landslide 

A dog named Koovi, who discovered the body of a two-year-old girl from the Idukki landslides, has been adopted by civil police officer Ajith Madhavan, who is also a trainer at the district police dog squad.

He went ahead with the adoption after being granted permission by the district and forest authorities, The Indian Express reported.

It was on the day of the incident that rescue personnel at the landslide area saw that Koovi and two other dogs had been waiting for days at the site and were frantically walking across the area in search of something.

It was later learned that the Koovi had been raised by a deceased girl’s family and was therefore attached to the child. However, only the child’s grandmother survived the tragedy.