Pegasus Row: SC Refuses Stay on WB Govt Notification on Inquiry Commission

The West Bengal government had announced a two-member inquiry commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur, and comprising of former acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya on 26 July.

"Through Pegasus, everyone including judiciary and civic society has been under surveillance. We expected that during Parliament, Centre will investigate under SC supervision, but they didn't," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the matter.

Reports published by news organisations across the world on 18 July revealed that Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of several journalists, politicians, government officials, and rights activists.

The apex Court on Tuesday had already issued notice to the Centre on the pleas filed before it regarding the use of the spyware against Indian citizens.

