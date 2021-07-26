'First State to Do So': Bengal Announces Panel to Probe Pegasus Reports Case

The West Bengal government on Monday, 26 July, announced a two-member inquiry commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur, to probe the Pegasus reports. According to LiveLaw, former acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya is slated to be the other member of the panel.

Justice Lokur retired from the Supreme Court in 2018, and Justice Bhattacharya retired from the high court the same year.

Pointing out that West Bengal is the first state to initiate a commission of inquiry, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was quoted by ANI as saying: