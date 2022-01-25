Man Attempts Sacrilege at Patiala Temple, Arrested; Politicians Condemn Incident

The Punjab police said on Monday, 24 January, that it had arrested a man for an alleged sacrilege attempt at the Kali temple in Patiala, PTI reported.

The man had climbed the enclosure of the temple and reached the place where the idol of the goddess was placed, the police informed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Patiala Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar told PTI that the accused had been identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Nainkalan village, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), had been registered against him.

This comes a month after the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.