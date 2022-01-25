Man Attempts Sacrilege at Patiala Temple, Arrested; Politicians Condemn Incident
The man had climbed the enclosure of the temple and reached the place where the idol of the goddess was placed.
The Punjab police said on Monday, 24 January, that it had arrested a man for an alleged sacrilege attempt at the Kali temple in Patiala, PTI reported.
The man had climbed the enclosure of the temple and reached the place where the idol of the goddess was placed, the police informed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Patiala Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar told PTI that the accused had been identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Nainkalan village, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), had been registered against him.
This comes a month after the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Several Political Leaders Condemn the Incident
The incident was condemned by several political leaders, who also expressed fear of spreading of communal hatred by some vested interests in the state ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which will take place on 20 February.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took to social media to condemn the incident and said some vested interests were trying to destabilise the communal harmony of Punjab.
"Today, around 2.30 pm, a person arrived at Sri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and climbed on the threshold where the Idol of Sri Kali Mata Ji was installed. Following this, he was caught and handed over to police."
"Some vested interests are continuously trying to destabilise the social harmony of Punjab in view of the upcoming elections, but I will not let them succeed in their malicious motives," he added.
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who recently formed his own political party, also condemned the incident and said:
"Repetitive attempts to disturb peace in Punjab will not be tolerated. I urge @ECISVEEP to take strict action so that the atmosphere in the state is not disturbed."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident and asked for strict punishment for the accused.
"The attempt of sacrilege at Shri Kali Mata Mandir of Patiala is highly condemnable. The accused should be given strict punishment. A few days ago, a sacrilege attempt was made at the Golden Temple. The ones who conspire to carry out sacrilege attempts should be exposed and be given the strictest punishment," said Kejriwal in a tweet.
SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacks Congress
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the incident and attacked the Congress government in Punjab.
"We feared & warned against conspiracy by forces from outside Punjab to spread communal hatred among Hindus and Sikhs shrines. Worst fears coming true. Let's all stay united against them to preserve peace & communal harmony," he said.
"This is just one more of the countless acts of sacrilege in Punjab under Congress rule. Complicity in these heinous acts or utter failure to maintain law & order and preserve harmony? Come clean @CHARANJITCHANNI," he added.
Punjab BJP leader Subhash Sharma also condemned the sacrilege attempt at the temple.
In December 2021, a man had attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and was later killed by a mob. Days later, another man was allegedly beaten to death by locals in the Kapurthala district of Punjab for allegedly disrespecting the Sikh flag.
(With inputs from PTI.)
