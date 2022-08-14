Will Partition Remembrance Day Act Aid in Healing from Tragedy or Reopen Wounds?

Heaping blame on the doorsteps of Muslims for multiple woes is essential for the Hindutva votaries to enlist the electoral support of large sections of Hindus. Events related to Partition were distorted earlier too, in recent years most importantly by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who accused the Congress during the debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill of “Partitioning the country on the basis of religion.”

Shah’s charge overlooked the fact that the founder president of BJP’s preceding party, Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Syama Prasad, was cabinet minister in independent India’s first government under Nehru.

From the time that Partition started appearing inevitable in the 1940s, the RSS and others like VD Savarkar proclaimed in varying ways that only the idea of Akhand Bharat could prevent the division of British India. The then RSS chief, MS Golwalkar, was disdainful of India shaking off the British yoke and termed the historic event on 15 August as “so-called independence.”

Neither Golwalkar nor any of his ideological progenies understood the import of Nehru’s most famous speech, “Long time ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially.”

Nehru accepted with pain and regret that Indians were making a fresh beginning, but not with all dreams intact. In contrast, the RSS-BJP and its supporters have done little but bemoan the loss and blame the adversaries. They have done this in the hope that the tactic will benefit in enlisting supporters for its majoritarian worldview.

Modi’s decision of intertwining the horrors of Partition with Pakistan’s Independence Day cannot but necessitate recalling Golwalkar’s viewpoint expressed in the aftermath of the tragic events that he did not accept the finality of Partition.

“If Partition is a settled fact,” the then RSS chief began and continued brazenly, “we are here to unsettle it. There is, in fact, no such thing as a ‘settled fact’ in this world. Things get settled or unsettled solely by the will of man.”

India’s neighbourhood policy anyway is a major deficit area and a call for this remembrance worsens the situation, especially vis-a-vis our western neighbour. While the spin has been given to Partition memories with an eye on the domestic challenges of the BJP, antagonising Pakistan further limits foreign policy options.

Islamabad has again condemned the grand marking of the remembrance saying that instead of politicising Partition, New Delhi must prioritise honouring the memories of those who fell by the wayside while striving for a better future for all.