Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Reportedly Scheduled to Resume Today

Catch all the live updates of Russia's invasion of Ukraine here.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russia-Ukraine war live updates.&nbsp;</p></div>
A Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul to start a fresh round of peace talks with Ukraine, which are reportedly scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 29 March.

The Ukrainian military released its latest operational report on Monday, claiming Russia had withdrawn troops that were surrounding Kyiv after suffering significant losses.

Meanwhile, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators were suspected to have been hit by poisoning, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Snapshot

  • Britain's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia was deploying mercenaries to fight in Ukraine

  • President Zeleneskyy said that he was carefully considering Russia's demand of Ukrainian neutrality

  • Around 5,000 people have died since Russia's siege of Mariupol began, the city's mayor said

  • Japan said that its companies will be asked to not pay for Russian gas in roubles

  • UN Chief Antonio Guterres appealed for a humanitarian ceasefire amid the conflict

10:39 AM , 29 Mar

Russia Deploying Mercenaries in Ukraine, Britain Says

The UK's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that a private Russian military contractor, which has been accused of human rights violations, has been deployed to fight in Eastern Ukraine.

10:39 AM , 29 Mar

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Reportedly Scheduled To Resume Today

A Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul to start a fresh round of peace talks with Ukraine, which are reportedly scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

