62% House Operations Digitalised, All MPs to Be Tested: LS Speaker
“All members will undergo COVID-19 testing and the attendance will be recorded through a mobile app,” Birla said.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday, 10 September, said that for the first time in the history of Parliament, all members have sent their questions digitally. He further stated that the Parliament has made 62 percent of operations digital.
The first phase of the 17th Lok Sabha session will begin on 14 September. Birla stated that holding the Parliament session amid the pandemic will be a challenge, but it will be ‘historic,’ reported PTI.
“All members will undergo COVID-19 testing and the attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app,” Birla stated.
Earlier, in August, it was reported that preparations were underway in the two Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session. This included the usage of the chambers and galleries of both the Houses, installation of display screens as well as a UV irradiation system to kill viruses.
“257 members will be seated in the Lok Sabha hall, 172 in Lok Sabha gallery, 60 in Rajya Sabha, and 51 in Rajya Sabha gallery, both the sessions will work consecutively,” Birla said.
Talking about the equal party representation, Birla stated that seats will be allocated on the basis of the party's strength in the House and every party's leader in the House will decide who and where their members will sit.
Arrangements are being made for the virtual address in Lok Sabha and sanitisation of the chambers will be done on a regular basis.
The first phase of the 17th Lok Sabha session made a record with the cooperation of all the members, as far as productivity is concerned. Question Hour was held in all the 37 sittings, there were constructive discussions, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
