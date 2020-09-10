62% House Operations Digitalised, All MPs to Be Tested: LS Speaker

Talking about the equal party representation, Birla stated that seats will be allocated on the basis of the party's strength in the House and every party's leader in the House will decide who and where their members will sit.

Arrangements are being made for the virtual address in Lok Sabha and sanitisation of the chambers will be done on a regular basis.

The first phase of the 17th Lok Sabha session made a record with the cooperation of all the members, as far as productivity is concerned. Question Hour was held in all the 37 sittings, there were constructive discussions, reported PTI.