UV System, Display Screens: Work on for Monsoon Session Amid COVID
The Monsoon session will be the first to take place after the lockdown took effect and Budget session was adjourned.
Work is underway in the two Houses of the Parliament for full preparedness for the Monsoon session by the third week of August, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Sunday, 16 August. This includes the usage of the chambers and galleries of both the Houses, installation of display screens as well as a UV irradiation system to kill viruses.
The Monsoon session will be the first to take place after the COVID-19 lockdown took effect and the Budget session was adjourned in late March.
"The Rajya Sabha chairman directs full preparedness by third week of August for Monsoon session of Parliament. Work is in progress at fast pace for ensuring several additional installations in prescribed time, like four large display screens in the chamber of the House, another six small screens in four galleries of House, audio consoles in galleries, ultra-violet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating Official Gallery from chamber of the House," the Upper House secretariat said on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.
Each House to Function Not More Than 4 Hours a Day
These arrangements will ensure the "first-of-its kind session to be held in compliance with social distancing norms" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the secretariat added.
It further pointed out that the decision of using chambers and galleries of both House for enabling the Monsoon session was taken after the meeting of Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 17 July.
According to sources cited by NDTV, during the session, each House will not function for more than four hours a day, with the Lok Sabha convening first.
The report further pointed out that, as per the norm of two sessions being held not more than six months apart, the Monsoon Session should start before 23 September.
(WIth inputs from ANI, NDTV)
