UV System, Display Screens: Work on for Monsoon Session Amid COVID

Work is underway in the two Houses of the Parliament for full preparedness for the Monsoon session by the third week of August, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Sunday, 16 August. This includes the usage of the chambers and galleries of both the Houses, installation of display screens as well as a UV irradiation system to kill viruses.

The Monsoon session will be the first to take place after the COVID-19 lockdown took effect and the Budget session was adjourned in late March.

"The Rajya Sabha chairman directs full preparedness by third week of August for Monsoon session of Parliament. Work is in progress at fast pace for ensuring several additional installations in prescribed time, like four large display screens in the chamber of the House, another six small screens in four galleries of House, audio consoles in galleries, ultra-violet germicidal irradiation, special cables connecting two Houses for transmission of audio-visual signals, polycarbonate sheet separating Official Gallery from chamber of the House," the Upper House secretariat said on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.