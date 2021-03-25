Param Bir Singh Moves HC, Seeks Probe Against Anil Deshmukh
The apex court had, on Wednesday, asked Singh to withdraw his plea.
Shunted top cop Param Bir Singh on Thursday, 25 March, filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, challenging his transfer from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner, as per media reports.
Further, Singh, in his petition also asked for a CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
PREVIOUSLY
Singh had, on Monday, 22 March, filed a petition before the Supreme Court against his transfer to the Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government, in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged proximity with former API Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in the case.
Singh, in the plea, had also demanded a probe by the CBI into the alleged malpractices by Deshmukh.
The apex court had, on Wednesday, 24 March, asked Singh to withdraw his plea against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, and asked him to approach the Bombay High Court instead.
MEANWHILE
Param Bir Singh, on Monday, 22 March, took charge as the Director General (DG) of Maharashtra Home Guard, reported PTI, citing a police official.
Param Bir Singh was removed from the position of Mumbai Police Commissioner amid criticism for his handling of the Antilia bomb scare case, earlier in February.
BACKGROUND
On 18 March, Anil Deshmukh claimed that Singh was shifted due to “serious and unforgivable mistakes” of his colleagues.
In a public comment, Deshmukh said Singh’s transfer was for the purpose of ensuring that the probe regarding former Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze is conducted “properly and without hindrance”.
On Saturday, 20 March, Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, where he made allegations against Deshmukh of corruption, and of asking cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants, per month.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), on Sunday, arrested two people for the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden SUV that was discovered outside Mukesh Ambani’s house.
(With inputs from PTI.)
