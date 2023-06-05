PAN-Aadhaar: Before This Date Link Your Aadhaar Card With PAN To Avoid Penalty

AN-Aadhaar Card Linking: Did you know that PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory for people who are not exempted from tax? Well, let me tell you that the Income Tax Department of India has made it compulsory for all the PAN card holders to link their PAN and Aadhaar card before the deadline, and those who will fail to do so will have to pay a penalty.
Earlier, the last date to link PAN and Aadhaar was March-end but now the deadline has been extended to 30 June 2023. If you are someone who has not completed the process for PAN-Aadhaar linking yet, hurry up and get it done as soon as possible.
When Is the Deadline for Linking PAN and Aadhaar Card?
The new deadline for linking the Aadhaar and PAN card is 30 June 2023.
What Is the Penalty for Linking Aadhaar and PAN After Last Date?
People who will not link their PAN and Aadhaar card before the deadline have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000.
How To Link Aadhaar and PAN Card: Easy Steps
Go to the online portal – eportal.incometax.gov.in.
Complete the registration process.
PAN or Aadhaar number will be set as your user ID.
Now login using your user ID and password created during the registration process.
A pop-up notification will appear mentioning the linking of Aadhaar and PAN.
In case the notification doesn't appear, go to the 'Quick Links' section on the left side of the home page.
Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.
Enter your Aadhaar and PAN number and other required details.
Once all the details are correctly filled, you will get a confirmation a notification regarding the successful linking of Aadhaar and PAN card.
