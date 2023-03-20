An Easy Guide To Check Aadhaar Card Update or Enrolment Status Online
Here are the steps to check Aadhaar card /enrolment status online on the official website of UIDAI.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
If you have recently updated any changes in your Aadhaar and are worried about whether the changes have been reflected on your Aadhaar card or not, you must know that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) now allows you to check the online status of your Aadhaar card.
Following are some of the easy steps that you must follow to check the Aadhaar card update or enrollment status through an online mode.
Steps To Check the Aadhaar Card Update Status Online
If you want to update your Aadhaar card and make any changes like update mobile number, email, or more, you can do it via both online as well as offline mode. Once you have updated the Aadhaar card by any of the modes, the changes will be reflected at least 30 days after generating the update request. If by chance there would be any delay, you can follow the below easy steps to check the Aadhaar card update status online.
Go to the official website, uidai.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage search and click on the direct link that reads as "myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/CheckAadhaarStatus."
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required details like Service Request Number (SRN) and enter the captcha code.
The online status of your Aadhaar card will be displayed on your computer screen.
Steps To Check the Aadhaar Card Enrolment Status Online
Once you have enrolled for the Aadhaar card, you will get an enrolment/ update/ acknowledgement slip for further reference. Follow below steps to check the online enrollment status of your Aadhaar card.
Go to the official website, uidai.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage search and click on the direct link that reads as "myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/CheckAadhaarStatus."
A login page will show up.
Enter the required details like an Enrolment ID (EID), mentioned on the top of your Aadhaar enrolment slip.
Enter the captcha code.
Your Aadhaar enrolment status will be displayed on the screen.
Incase, you do not have an Aadhaar enrollment number, follow below steps to check the Aadhaar enrolment status.
Visit the official website, uidai.gov.in.
Follow the direct link "myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/retrieve-eid-uid".
Select options retrieve Aadhaar number or Enrolment number.
A page will appear on the screen.
Enter all the required details and you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.
Verify the OTP.
Once the OTP is verified, you will receive your Aadhaar or enrolment number on your registered email or mobile.
Follow the above steps to check Aadhaar status online using the Aadhaar enrolment number.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.