Paddy Procurement to Start Tomorrow: Haryana CM Amid Farmers' Protests

Going back over the Centre's decision to postpone procurement of paddy and millet, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar announced on Saturday, 2 October, that the "procurement will start tomorrow", news agency ANI reported.

He explained that the central government had postponed start of procurement of paddy and millet to 11 October from 1 October due to delay in monsoon.

However, he added that there are demands for an early start. Khattar announced the decision after meeting MoS Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Choubey.

Choubey later added, "The procurement (of Kharif crops) will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab", ANI reported.