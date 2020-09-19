Oppn Slams Govt Over Farm Bills as Centre Set to Table Them in RS

The Congress on Friday accused PM Modi of lying to the farmers of the country and said that the ruling party is behaving like the ‘Kauravas’ of the Mahabharat and the grand old party is standing with the farmers who are fighting like Pandavas.

Addressing a press conference outside Parliament, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “When a man is sitting on the constitutional post of the Prime MInister, then he should avoid speaking lies and also not befool people.”

He said, “Unfortunately I have to say that the Prime Minister is lying to the farmers of the country, he is anti-farmer, anti-labour and he is attacking the farmers of the country."

Firing a salvo at the Prime Minister, Surjewala said, “Why is Modi hatching a conspiracy to end the minimum support price for farmers through a Bill?”

The Congress leader said that neither Modi nor Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar have agricultural land, they don't know anything about farming but both of them are teaching farming to the farmers of the country.