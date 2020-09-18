PM Modi Inaugurates Kosi Rail Mahasetu, Addresses Farm Bills Row

“Some people who have been in power for decades, have ruled the country. Those people are trying to confuse the farmers on this subject, lying to them,” PM Modi said, reiterating that the government was dedicated to the cause of farmers.

He also stated that it was being said now that the government would not give the benefit of MSP to the farmers and that this was a lie. “Our government is committed to provide fair prices to farmers through MSP,” the PM said.

With the new provisions in place, farmers can sell their crop in any market of the country, at their desired price, Modi added.