Opposition Leaders Detained, Internet Banned, Section 144: Kashmirisation of UP?

5 August 2019. Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Sajjad Lone, Shah Faesal... All these leaders were detained and put under house arrest one after the other in Jammu and Kashmir.

Section 144 was imposed, mobile and internet services were suspended, and the entire state was turned into a cantonment zone. All this was being done in the name of national security. At that time, Article 370 had been removed from Jammu and Kashmir, and full statehood had been abolished.

4 October 2021. Section 144 had been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Internet services were suspended. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Satish Chandra Mishra, and Sanjay Singh were either detained or placed under house arrest. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghesh's plane was not allowed to land in Lucknow. Leaders of the Opposition were not allowed to go to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the victims' families. All this was done in the name of law and order.