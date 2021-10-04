Lakhimpur: Priyanka Gandhi Begins Fast; Seen Sweeping Floor in Custody
Akhilesh was on a sit-in outside his home in Lucknow after he was not allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district.
The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, 4 October, detained Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who was on a sit-in outside his home in Lucknow after he was not allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district.
Meanwhile, the UP government has asked the Punjab chief secretary in an official letter to not let anyone from the state go to Lakhimpur.
Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to meet kin of farmers who died in Sunday’s incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, was arrested on Monday morning, as per Congress’ youth wing national president Srinivas BV. Later, Srinivas BV tweeted a video in which she could be seen sweeping the floor of the room in which she had been detained.
The UP Police, meanwhile, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, for murder. He allegedly rammed his car into protesting farmers in Lakhimpur, killing eight including four farmers. Unrest gripped the area after the incident, with reports of arson and violence emerging. Several other people have also been named in the FIR.
A slew of Opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party MP SC Mishra and Congress’ Salman Khursheed and Pramod Tiwari have been placed under house arrest.
Indian Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV tweeted a video, in which Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be seen sweeping the floor of the room in which she has been detained. Earlier on Monday morning, the police detained her when she was on her way to meet kin of farmers who died during Sunday’s violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.
Farmers Take Out Protest March in Ambala
Farmers have taken to the streets in Ambala to protest against the death of the four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.
SKM Writes to President, Demands SIT Probe
Samyukta Kisan Morcha has written to President Ram Nath Kovind over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanded an investigation into the matter by an SIT under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
They have also demanded that Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni be "immediately dismissed from his post and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred"; the Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra "Monu" and his fellow goons be immediately booked for 302 (murder) and arrested immediately and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is inciting violence while holding a constitutional post, be sacked from his post.
Congress Leader Kapil Sibal Asks For Judicial Inquiry
Congress leader Kapil Sibal says "there should a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge".
"Before that, the union minister must be dismissed or suspended at least during inquiry as the incident took place with respect to his convoy," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
