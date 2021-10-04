Lakhimpur: Priyanka Gandhi Begins Fast; Seen Sweeping Floor in Custody

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday, 4 October, detained Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who was on a sit-in outside his home in Lucknow after he was not allowed to visit Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Meanwhile, the UP government has asked the Punjab chief secretary in an official letter to not let anyone from the state go to Lakhimpur.

Earlier, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to meet kin of farmers who died in Sunday’s incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, was arrested on Monday morning, as per Congress’ youth wing national president Srinivas BV. Later, Srinivas BV tweeted a video in which she could be seen sweeping the floor of the room in which she had been detained.