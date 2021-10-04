Akhilesh Yadav Detained From Outside His Residence: Denied Visiting Lakhimpur

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained on Monday, 4 October, by the Uttar Pradesh police from outside his residence in Lucknow where he was staging a sit-in protest after being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people including four farmers were killed on Sunday, 3 October.

Yadav said during the protest outside his house, "Even the British did not commit such atrocities as much as the BJP government is doing on the farmers. The Minister of State for Home and the Deputy Chief Minister should resign. Rs 2 crore should be given to the farmers who have lost their lives. Their families should be given government jobs", NDTV reported.