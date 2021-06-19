Open to Talks, But Not on Repeal of Farm Laws: Union Agri Minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, 18 June, stated that Centre has completely ruled out repealing the three contentious farm laws.

He, however, said that the government is ready to resume talks with regards to the provisions of the legislations with the protesting farmer unions.

In a video posted on his Twitter account on Friday, the Union minister said: “Government of India is ready for talks with farmers. Except for repeal, if any farmers' union wants to talk on provisions of the Act even at midnight, I will welcome it.”