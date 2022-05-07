'No Matter if 1 or 100 FIRs': Bagga Says he Will Keep Raising Voice Against AAP

One day after he was arrested and then released, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said on Saturday, 7 May, that his resolve had been "redoubled" to fight against the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.

"No matter if one or hundred FIRs are registered against me, I will keep raising issues of dishonoring of Guru Granth Sahib and Kejriwal's insult to Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

The drama is far from over given that a Mohali court issued an arrest warrant against Bagga on Saturday and instructed the police to arrest him and produce him before the court, news agency ANI reported.