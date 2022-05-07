'No Matter if 1 or 100 FIRs': Bagga Says he Will Keep Raising Voice Against AAP
A Mohali court issued an arrest warrant against Bagga on Saturday and instructed the police to arrest him.
One day after he was arrested and then released, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said on Saturday, 7 May, that his resolve had been "redoubled" to fight against the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.
"No matter if one or hundred FIRs are registered against me, I will keep raising issues of dishonoring of Guru Granth Sahib and Kejriwal's insult to Kashmiri Pandits," he said.
The drama is far from over given that a Mohali court issued an arrest warrant against Bagga on Saturday and instructed the police to arrest him and produce him before the court, news agency ANI reported.
He also said that he was labelled as a "disruptive" leader by political opponents, including the AAP, because he was exposing them on social media.
"Kejriwal's party is saying anything about me. But, even after the Prashant Bhushan incident, I had lunch and dinner with Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia at Kumar Vishwas's home at least 20-25 times. They did not see anything bad in me then and now they are attacking me because I am raising my voice against the AAP and its chief Kejriwal," Bagga was quoted as saying by PTI.
With respect to Prashant Bhushan, the Delhi BJP leader is referring to an incident from 2011, when he, along with another person, was arrested for physically assaulting Bhushan.
Reacting to the series of events, AAP leader Atishi had said, "BJP left no stone unturned to protect bonafide goon and hate monger Tajinder Bagga."
Tejasvi Surya and Pramod Sawant Meet Bagga
Additionally, Tejasvi Surya and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Bagga, and his parents in the national capital.
Brief Recap
He was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Punjab Police on Friday on complaints of causing instigation, criminal intimidation to cause violence, imminent hurt by publishing false, and communal inflammatory statements on social media.
The arrest took place over allegedly issuing death threats to Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the controversial Bollywood film The Kashmir Files.
The entire of timeline of events can be found here.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.