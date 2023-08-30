ADVERTISEMENT
Haryana Violence: District Court Grants Bail to Bittu Bajrangi in Nuh Riots Case

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
A district court has granted bail to Nuh violence accused Bittu Bajrangi, also known as Raj Kumar, on Wednesday, 30 August.

He was arrested on Tuesday, 15 August, in connection with the violence.

(This is a developing story and it will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  Haryana violence   Nuh violence 

